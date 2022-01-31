QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - The blizzard over the weekend dumped more than two feet of snow in many areas, while also inflicting major damage to communities along the Massachusetts coastline.

In Truro, a house was left suspended on stilts over a beach after violent waves from the blizzard’s storm surge essentially washed away its remaining foundation.

Giant waves crashed over the seawall when high tide hit in Scituate on Saturday morning, leaving a nearby neighborhood underwater. About two feet of water inundated a number of seaside homes. The storm surge also left the area littered with debris and large rocks.

Crews in Marshfield spent last week reinforcing the 650-foot seawall at Brant Rock in anticipation of beach erosion and flooding, but high tide still soaked neighborhoods in the town.

Howling winds left thousands of people in Plymouth without power.

Many homes along the coast were also left encased in ice after the wind-whipped storm moved out.

Boston’s Chief of Streets Jascha Franklin-Hodge urged residents to be patient with the ongoing snow removal efforts.

“This work is going to be ongoing for days ahead,” Franklin-Hodge said. “There is a lot of snow out there and you should expect narrower-than-usual roads, so if you are driving, do so carefully and leave yourself plenty of extra time to get where you are going.”

In Quincy, plow truck drivers built up massive snow banks that have made it difficult for vehicle travel.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)