Blizzard of 1978 remembered 40 years later

(WHDH) — This week marks the 40th anniversary of the Blizzard of 1978 in New England.

The storm brought up to 40 inches of snow in parts of Massachusetts and Rhode Island, as well as hurricane-force winds that created ocean waves that destroyed houses along the shore.

Thousands of cars were left abandoned on highways and thousands more people were stranded for days after the storm.

