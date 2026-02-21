BOSTON, Mass. (WHDH) — A Blizzard Warning is in effect for much of Massachusetts as a nor’easter roaring into the state is expected to drop more than two feet of snow in some places and batter the region with powerful wind gusts and the potential for coastal flooding.

The storm began around 9 p.m. Sunday night and will continue through 7 p.m. Monday. The hardest snow is expected to fall Monday morning with the potential of more than two inches an hour and blizzard conditions.

Between 24-30 inches of snow is now predicted for parts of southeastern Massachusetts, 18-24 inches expected to fall on parts of the South Shore and South Coast, 12-18 inches for the Boston and MetroWest areas out to 495 and Cape Cod, and 6-12 inches in Worcester County and parts of Western Massachusetts.

The National Weather Service has issued a Blizzard Warning that will be in effect through 7 a.m. Tuesday for all of eastern Massachusetts and into Worcester County. The Blizzard Warning includes the city of Boston.

