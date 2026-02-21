BOSTON, Mass. (WHDH) — A Blizzard Warning has been issued for parts of Massachusetts ahead of a nor’easter that’s expected to roar into the state overnight Sunday, drop up to two feet of snow, and bring damaging wind gusts and the potential for coastal flooding.

The storm is expected to begin around 7 p.m. Sunday and continue through 7 p.m. Monday. The hardest snow is expected to fall early Monday morning with the potential of several inches an hour and blizzard conditions.

Between18-24 inches expected to fall on the South Shore and Cape, 12-18 inches for the Boston and MetroWest areas out to 495, and 6-12 inches in Worcester County and Western Massachusetts.

The National Weather Service has issued a Blizzard Warning that will be in effect from 4 p.m. Sunday to 7 a.m. Tuesday for portions of eastern, northeastern, and southeastern Massachusetts and norther and southern Rhode Island. The Blizzard Warning includes the city of Boston.

