Blizzard warning issued as 3rd March nor’easter brings heavy snow

BOSTON (WHDH) - A third nor’easter in just two weeks is hitting Massachusetts, bringing along heavy snow.

In addition to heavy snow, areas along the South Shore, the North Shore, Cape Cod and the Islands could see blizzard conditions. A blizzard warning has been posted for Barnstable, Dukes, Eastern Essex, Eastern Norfolk, Southeast Middlesex, Suffolk, Eastern Plymouth, Southern Plymouth and Western Plymouth counties until 8 p.m. Tuesday.

The blizzard warning means Tuesday’s storm could bring sustained winds of greater than 35 mph (56 kph), along with visibility of less than a quarter mile for prolonged periods.

A winter storm warning is in effect throughout Southern New England, including Massachusetts, from Monday to Tuesday night.

Boston to Springfield could see 10 to 15 inches of snow, while parts of Southeastern Massachusetts and parts of Cape Cod could see up to 18 inches. Western Massachusetts is expected to get 5 to 10 inches of snow.

This storm will impact travel beginning early Tuesday morning and lasting into the night. Travel conditions from 4 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday will be poor.

Strong winds will pack a punch. The storm is expected to bring wind gusts of at least 60 mph on Cape Cod. Coastal communities could see gusts hit 50 mph. Points inland will see 25-35 mph winds. A high wind warning is in effect for Nantucket.

Coastal flooding is of low concern with this round of winter weather. High tide will be significantly lower Tuesday morning in comparison with the storm on March 2.

Barnstable, Eastern Plymouth and Nantucket is under a coastal flood warning until noon on Tuesday. Moderate flooding is possible. Dukes and Eastern Essex is under a coastal flood advisory, where minor flooding is possible.

