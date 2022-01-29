BOSTON (WHDH) - Blizzard, winter storm, and flood warnings are in effect in Massachusetts as a nor’easter that is expected to bring up to two feet or more of snow, intense wind gusts, and coastal flooding arrived in New England early Saturday morning.

“We’re going to be tracking 1 to 2 feet of snow, widespread, across the area,” 7Weather Meteorologist Chris Lambert said. “Pretty much everywhere, from sunrise to sunset, is going to be the height of the storm. This is going to be an all-day event.”

Barnstable, Dukes, Essex, Norfolk, Plymouth, Middlesex, Bristol, and Suffolk counties are under a blizzard warning until 12 a.m. Sunday. The heaviest snowfall is expected to be from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. with rates of 2 to 4 inches per hour possible at times. Nantucket is not included in the blizzard warning.

The National Weather Service warned of considerable blowing and drifting snow, along with near white-out conditions at times.

The blizzard warning marks the first issued in Boston since January 2018.

“Perhaps our biggest snow producer in seven years for the city of Boston,” 7Weather Chief Meteorologist Jeremy Reiner said. “Long story short is it’s not a good day to travel.”

Eastern, Central, parts of Western Massachusetts, and Nantucket are under a winter storm warning until 12 a.m. Sunday. Snowfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour is possible in these areas.

The winter storm intensified as it moved up the East Coast late Friday night and flakes started flying in the Bay State just after midnight. Steady snow and wind will ramp up through the morning into midday. It will remain in place through Saturday evening when snowfall will become patchy.

Total snow accumulations of 18 to 24 inches are possible in Boston, the Metro West, the Merrimack Valley, the North Shore, the South Shore, the South Coast, and on parts of Cape Cod. Some areas on the South Shore could see isolated pockets of 30 inches of snow.

Worcester and others areas across Central Massachusetts will likely see 12-18 inches of snow. Up to a foot of snow is possible for parts of Western Massachusetts.

“Plan on 1 to 2 feet from Fitchburg down to Worcester, and then east of there,” Reiner added. “That’s where we anticipate your heavy snow.”

Winds are also slated to intensify by midday Saturday with 50-60 mph gusts expected at the coast and 60-70 mph gusts possible across Cape Cod and the Islands. Points inland can expect 35-50 mph gusts.

A coastal flood warning has been issued for Barnstable, Dukes, Essex, Norfolk, Plymouth, Nantucket, and Suffolk counties until 11 a.m. Saturday. A coastal flood advisory remains in effect until 7 p.m.

Beach erosion and minor to moderate coastal flooding are possible during high tide at 8 a.m. and 9 p.m. Saturday.

Cars and buildings may take on water in these areas.

Travel could be very difficult to impossible due to the flooding and the strong winds could cause tree damage and power outages, the National Weather Service warned.

The storm is expected to wrap up overnight Saturday with dry conditions by daybreak on Sunday.

