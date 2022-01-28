BOSTON (WHDH) - Blizzard and winter storm warnings have been issued in Massachusetts ahead of a nor’easter that is expected to bring up to two feet or more of snow, intense wind gusts, and coastal flooding to New England this weekend.

“This is going to be a day tomorrow for sure,” 7Weather Meteorologist Chris Lambert said. “We’re going to be tracking 1 to 2 feet of snow, widespread, across the area.”

Coastal communities in Barnstable, Dukes, Essex, Norfolk, Plymouth, and Suffolk counties are under a blizzard warning from 7 a.m. Saturday until 5 a.m. Sunday. Snowfall rates of 2 to 4 inches per hour is possible at times.

The National Weather Service warned of considerable blowing and drifting snow, along with near white out conditions at times.

The blizzard warning marks the first issued in Boston since January 2018.

Blizzard warning up… includes the City of Boston and much of the east coast of Massachusetts. pic.twitter.com/otuvBRvNet — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) January 28, 2022

Eastern, Central, and parts of Western Massachusetts are under a winter storm warning from 12 a.m. Saturday to 12 a.m. Sunday. Snowfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour is

possible in these areas.

The winter storm is expected to intensify as it moves up the East Coast late Friday night. Flakes will start flying in the Bay State early Saturday morning with snow and wind ramping up by midday. It will remain in place through Saturday evening.

Light snow breaks out after midnight. Steady snow by 2am near and south of the Pike. By 5-6am across southern NH. pic.twitter.com/Cg9RdgXwir — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) January 28, 2022

Total snow accumulations of 18 to 24 inches are possible in Boston, the MetroWest, the Merrimack Valley, the North Shore, the South Shore, the South Coast, and on parts of Cape Cod. Some areas along the coast could see isolated pockets of 30 inches of snow.

Worcester and others areas across Central Massachusetts will likely see 12-18 inches of snow. Up to a foot of snow is possible for parts of Western Massachusetts.

Quite the day we have on our hands tomorrow. 1-2 feet widespread. Localized 25-30" possible where narrow, heaviest bands set up. Worst is sunrise to sunset. pic.twitter.com/Ww78TzGrGz — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) January 28, 2022

Winds are also slated to intensify by midday Saturday with 50-60 mph gusts expected at the coast and 60-70 mph gusts possible across Cape Cod and the Islands. Points inland can expect 35-50 mph gusts.

Big winds tomorrow too. Coastal gusts 50-70mph. May see a few gusts 70-80 from Provincetown to Chatham to Nantucket. pic.twitter.com/GtVLpB7Xp3 — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) January 28, 2022

Beach erosion and minor to moderate coastal flooding are possible during high tide at 8 a.m. and 9 p.m. Saturday.

Cars and buildings may take on water in these areas.

High tides around 8am and 9pm tomorrow. Minor to pockets of moderate coastal flooding, extensive beach erosion. Highest storm surge isn't until after the 8am high tide. Water levels won't rival what we saw in 2018. Tides astronomically lower by the evening. pic.twitter.com/inK0qxB0ip — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) January 28, 2022

Travel could be very difficult to impossible due to the flooding and strong winds could cause tree damage, the National Weather Service warned.

The storm is expected to wrap up overnight Saturday with dry conditions by daybreak on Sunday.

