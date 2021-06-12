LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - Hundreds of people came out to a block party that doubled as a vaccine clinic in Lawrence Saturday, with officials saying they wanted to encourage everyone to get a vaccine.

“We were in the red, we turned to the yellow, now we’re in green and our goal is to be fully open continuously,” said Mayor Kendrys Vasquez.

Free tacos and ice cream, as well as raffle items, were draws for the crowd.

“It’s events like these that will get people out of their homes and down here vaccinated,” said Congresswoman Lori Trahan.

And the Latin music at the party was a crucial draw for the community as well, according to Virgilio Velez, an R.N. at Lawrence General Hospital.

“I’m from Puerto Rico and if you want to get somebody together from our community you have to bring the music,” Velez said.

