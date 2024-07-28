BOSTON (WHDH) - A major event and a major mural all to celebrate one of Roxbury’s own.

It’s the sounds of Summer — Donna Summer, that is. A block party was held in Nubian Square on Saturday in honor of the Roxbury native and Queen of Disco.

Black Market Founder Cai Grant said, “We are honored. It is incredible humbling that we would even be a part of such a magnificent story.”

Summer’s nephew, Robert O-Megared Grant said, “it’s a lot of pressure” to carry on her legacy.

The two worked together prior to her passing. His aunt taught him the ins and outs of the industry.

The last song Summer ever recorded was with him.

“I wrote a song called “Angel,” I wrote a chorus to it, and at the time she was sick but she didn’t tell me, but back when I sent that song to her, she told me I had a hit,” he said.

And now, a 50-foot mural will keep Summer’s face in the spotlight.

The event was expected to draw more than 1,000 visitors.

