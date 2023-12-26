DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - The Massachusetts blogger known as “Turtleboy” was brought into court and ordered held without bail Tuesday in connection with new accusations of assault and battery.

Already facing a number of charges in recent months, Aidan Kearney is now accused of intimidating and assaulting his ex-girlfriend, according to prosecutors.

Seen being led from a police cruiser in handcuffs on his 42nd birthday, Kearney was heard yelling to his supporters “It’s all lies.”

Kearney has gained attention over the past two years blogging about the death of Boston police officer John O’Keefe.

O’Keefe’s girlfriend, Karen Read, is accused of running him over and leaving him for dead in the snow in January, 2022.

Kearney has claimed Read is being framed.

“He’s doing nothing but journalism,” said one of Kearney’s supporters, Krissy Young, on Tuesday. “He’s only trying to free Karen Read. That’s what this is all about.”

Previously arraigned on charges in October, Kearney was back in court on Friday of last week. At the time, he faced 16 charges, including nine charges of witness intimidation linked to his coverage of the Read case.

In new allegations, prosecutors claim Kearney intimidated his ex-girlfriend, who is set to testify against him.

“He certainly went there with the intent to intimidate this woman, to get her to change her testimony, to get her to destroy evidence,” said prosecutor Kenneth Mello.

Kearney’s attorney on Tuesday told a judge the new charges are the government and the police looking for revenge against Kearney.

While in court, the attorney also played a tape that he said shows his client’s ex-girlfriend is not rational.

“Apparently, they’re covering up for a murder,” said supporter Jason Rombald. “So, if they’re going to cover up for a murder, they want to silence the main person out there.”

After the judge in the case opted to hold Kearney without bail, his lawyer spoke to reporters.

“I’m shocked and disgusted that that’s the ruling,” said defense attorney Timothy Bradl.

Kearney reportedly turned himself in to police on Tuesday after learning police were looking for him.

His attorney said the defense team is weighing all its options ahead of their next court date in January.

