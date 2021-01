MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - The American Red Cross has teamed up with the National Football League in hopes of giving fans a desirable incentive to donate blood amid a COVID-19 plasma shortage.

Anyone who donates blood or platelets this January will be automatically entered to win a getaway to next year’s Super Bowl LVI in California.

Those who donate by Jan. 20 will also be automatically entered to win a Big Game at Home package, which includes a 65-inch television and a $500 gift card to be put toward food and fun.

The Red Cross has been dealing with a shortage of convalescent plasma due to a rise in COVID-19 cases.

People who have recovered from the coronavirus may have antibodies in their plasma that could provide a patient’s immune system the boost it needs to beat the virus.

“Blood and plasma donors who have recovered from COVID-19 may have the power to help critically ill patients currently battling the virus,” said Dr. Erin Goodhue, Red Cross medical director of clinical services. “With hospital distributions for convalescent plasma increasing about 250% since October, these generous donations are vital in helping to save lives throughout the winter – a time that is often challenging to collect enough blood products for those in need.”

Upcoming blood donation opportunities (Jan. 5-30, 2021):

Essex County

Andover

1/14/2021: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., La Quinta Inns & Suites Boston -Andover, 131 River Rd

1/14/2021: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., La Quinta Inns & Suites Boston -Andover, 131 River Rd

1/26/2021: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., La Quinta Inns & Suites Boston -Andover, 131 River Rd

1/30/2021: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Masonic Lodge, 7 High Street

Beverly

1/7/2021: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Hastings House of Beverly Farms, 14 Oak Street

1/19/2021: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Franco American Club, 44 Park Street

Danvers

1/5/2021: 1 p.m. – 6:15 p.m., Danvers Blood Donation Center, 99 Rosewood Drive

1/6/2021: 1 p.m. – 6:15 p.m., Danvers Blood Donation Center, 99 Rosewood Drive

1/7/2021: 1 p.m. – 6:15 p.m., Danvers Blood Donation Center, 99 Rosewood Drive

1/8/2021: 8:30 a.m. – 2 p.m., Danvers Blood Donation Center, 99 Rosewood Drive

1/8/2021: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Amity Mosaic Lodge, 30 High Street

1/9/2021: 8:30 a.m. – 2 p.m., Danvers Blood Donation Center, 99 Rosewood Drive

1/10/2021: 8:30 a.m. – 2 p.m., Danvers Blood Donation Center, 99 Rosewood Drive

1/11/2021: 1 p.m. – 6:15 p.m., Danvers Blood Donation Center, 99 Rosewood Drive

1/12/2021: 1 p.m. – 6:15 p.m., Danvers Blood Donation Center, 99 Rosewood Drive

1/13/2021: 1 p.m. – 6:15 p.m., Danvers Blood Donation Center, 99 Rosewood Drive

1/14/2021: 1 p.m. – 6:15 p.m., Danvers Blood Donation Center, 99 Rosewood Drive

1/15/2021: 8:30 a.m. – 2 p.m., Danvers Blood Donation Center, 99 Rosewood Drive

1/15/2021: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Amity Mosaic Lodge, 30 High Street

1/16/2021: 8:30 a.m. – 2 p.m., Danvers Blood Donation Center, 99 Rosewood Drive

1/17/2021: 8:30 a.m. – 2 p.m., Danvers Blood Donation Center, 99 Rosewood Drive

1/18/2021: 1 p.m. – 6:15 p.m., Danvers Blood Donation Center, 99 Rosewood Drive

1/19/2021: 1 p.m. – 6:15 p.m., Danvers Blood Donation Center, 99 Rosewood Drive

1/20/2021: 1 p.m. – 6:15 p.m., Danvers Blood Donation Center, 99 Rosewood Drive

1/21/2021: 1 p.m. – 6:15 p.m., Danvers Blood Donation Center, 99 Rosewood Drive

1/22/2021: 8:30 a.m. – 2 p.m., Danvers Blood Donation Center, 99 Rosewood Drive

1/23/2021: 8:30 a.m. – 2 p.m., Danvers Blood Donation Center, 99 Rosewood Drive

1/24/2021: 8:30 a.m. – 2 p.m., Danvers Blood Donation Center, 99 Rosewood Drive

1/25/2021: 1 p.m. – 6:15 p.m., Danvers Blood Donation Center, 99 Rosewood Drive

1/26/2021: 1 p.m. – 6:15 p.m., Danvers Blood Donation Center, 99 Rosewood Drive

1/27/2021: 1 p.m. – 6:15 p.m., Danvers Blood Donation Center, 99 Rosewood Drive

1/28/2021: 1 p.m. – 6:15 p.m., Danvers Blood Donation Center, 99 Rosewood Drive

1/29/2021: 8:30 a.m. – 2 p.m., Danvers Blood Donation Center, 99 Rosewood Drive

1/30/2021: 8:30 a.m. – 2 p.m., Danvers Blood Donation Center, 99 Rosewood Drive

Georgetown

1/21/2021: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 9 Jewett Street

Gloucester

1/5/2021: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Magnolia Library & Community Center, 1 Lexington Ave

1/15/2021: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Magnolia Library & Community Center, 1 Lexington Ave

1/25/2021: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Magnolia Library & Community Center, 1 Lexington Ave

Haverhill

1/6/2021: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., American Legion, 1314 Main Street

1/6/2021: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., American Legion, 1314 Main Street

1/17/2021: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Cedardale Health & Fitness, 931 Boston Rd

Ipswich

1/28/2021: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Ipswich Community, 25 Green

Lynn

1/12/2021: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 177 Lynnfield Street

Manchester

1/23/2021: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Brookwood School, One Brookwood Road

Manchester by the Sea

1/13/2021: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Manchester American Legion, 14 Church Street

Methuen

1/12/2021: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Son’s Of Italy, 459 Merrimack St

1/12/2021: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Son’s Of Italy, 459 Merrimack St

1/13/2021: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 462 Broadway

1/20/2021: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 462 Broadway

1/26/2021: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 462 Broadway

Middleton

1/27/2021: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Saint Agnes Parish, 22 Boston Street

Newburyport

1/11/2021: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Elks Lodge, 25 Low Street

1/11/2021: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Elks Lodge, 25 Low Street

1/18/2021: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Hope Community Church, 11 Hale Street

North Andover

1/7/2021: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., North Andover Masonic Lodge, 19 Johnson St

Salem

1/15/2021: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Mayor Jean A Levesque Community Life Center, 401 Bridge Street

Topsfield

1/5/2021: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Topsfield Fair, 207 Boston Street

West Newbury

1/12/2021: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Town of West Newbury, 381 Main Street

Middlesex County

Sudbury

1/19/2021: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., First Baptist Church of Sudbury, 162 Landham Rd

1/27/2021: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., First Baptist Church of Sudbury, 162 Landham Rd

Tewksbury

1/8/2021: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Masonic Hall, 70 Victor Drive

1/13/2021: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Masonic Hall, 70 Victor Drive

1/21/2021: 1:30 p.m. – 7 p.m., Masonic Hall, 70 Victor Drive

