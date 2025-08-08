PEABODY, MASS. (WHDH) - State trooper Donald Bossi is facing a long road to recovery, but got a source of inspiration at a blood drive in Peabody Friday.

“This is a community of people coming together for someone that they know,” said Jeff Pall of the Red Cross. “They might all know this person or at least understand the circumstances, but this is people every single day in hospitals or for cancer treatments. People need blood.”

Bossi was critically injured in a hit-and-run crash near Revere beach in June.

Massachusetts state police head, Colonel Geoffrey Noble, says it’s meaningful to see so many people come together to support Lieutenant Bossi.

“This moment to us is a reflection on what it means to be a public servant,” said Noble. “Being a public servant is about serving, it’s bigger than all of us. And when a public servant gets hurt in the line of duty, whether it’s a trooper, police officer, EMS, or teacher, it’s so important that the public stands up and supports our public servants.”

In June, Lieutenant Bossi was hit by a motorcycle near Revere beach and thrown about 45 feet. He was rushed to the hospital and has undergone several procedures, including to repair a broken pelvic bone. He is expected to make a full recovery.

“I’m very happy to report that Lieutenant Bossi is continuing to make a significant progress,” said Noble. “He is now conscious and alert and he is very aware of the outpouring of support.”

As for the blood drive, it drew even more donors than expected.

“We’re fully booked, we’re gonna have 110 people in this drive today, which is about triple our normal mobile blood drive, so this is fantastic,” said Pall.

