REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - A blood drive to support a Massachusetts state trooper involved in a serious crash will be held on Friday.

The blood drive will take place at the Boston Marriott Peabody, located at 8A Centennial Drive, Peabody, and will start at 7 a.m. and end at 5 p.m.

State police lieutenant Donald Bossi was critically injured in a hit-and-run crash near Revere beach in July.

Over the past two months, Bossi has undergone several procedures, including repairing a broken pelvic bone.

Bossi was struck by a motorcycle on Revere Beach Boulevard. Investigators say the impact sent Bossi 45 feet.

Despite needing further surgery, Bossi says he expects to make a full recovery.

