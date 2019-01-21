(WHDH) — Eight lots of a certain blood pressure medication have been recalled after testing showed the medication contained trace amounts of a cancer-causing material.

Prinstin Pharmaceuticals announced Friday that one lot of Irbesartan tablets and seven lots of Irbesartan HCTZ tablets were being recalled.

The company said the medication contained unacceptable levels of nitrosodiethylamine (NDEA), a likely carcinogen.

The ingredients were manufactured by Zheijiang Huahai Pharmaceuticals in China.

Since July, the factory has been linked to several recalls of regularly-prescribed blood pressure drugs.

Recalled medications can be returned to: Eversana, Attn: Returns Department C/O Solco Healthcare 4580 S. Mendenhall, Memphis, TN 38141.

