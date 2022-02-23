BOSTON (WHDH) - The spread of the omicron variant may be slowing down but hospitals are still facing yet another crisis.

With more non-COVID-19 patients coming in, the demand for medical care requiring blood has increased — but the supply remains low.

“Since the end of December, when we could see a shortage was coming as omicron was peeking, we have been approving every order for blood products,” Associate Medical Director of Transfusion Medicine and Cell Therapy at Tufts Medical Center Dr. Jensyn Cone Sullivan.

Like other Boston area hospitals, Tufts does not collect blood and relies on outside suppliers like the Red Cross and every request is now evaluated.

“There are some patients who definitely require a transfusion,” Cone Sullivan said. “Say a patient with a gunshot wound or a knife stabbing who is bleeding a lot, those patients almost always need a transfusion.”

Though it is important to note that no patients in need are being turned away, there are cases where the patient has room to wait.

“Telling those physicians, ‘Hey we are very snug right now,’ allows for them to pay more attention to the patients in the gray area who may be are stable right now, with low blood counts, who normally will get a transfusion but, they’ll be safe for one more day,” said Cone Sullivan.

Area hospitals are continuing to work together when needed but say the shortage could last for months.

“In general, there’s risk that shortages like this will continue to occur and we want to be prepared and do our best to get blood to patients who need it the most,” said Cone Sullivan.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)