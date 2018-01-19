(WHDH) — A blood test to detect certain types of cancer is making promising progress.

Researchers are working on the test, which looks for DNA and other things that tumors shed into blood, to try and find the cancer before it spreads.

Scientists at John Hopkins University said their tests found cancer 70 percent of the time in patients that were already known to have the disease.

