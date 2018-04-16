BOSTON (WHDH) - A trail of blood in a Roxbury building led to the arrest of one man and the seizure of a firearm, police said.

Officers responding to an unknown problem in a building on Annunciation Road around 9:30 p.m. Friday said they saw a trail of blood on the floor and walls near the entrance, as well as a strong odor of bleach coming from inside.

Officers followed the trail of blood and it led them to a residence on the third floor, where Stephon Nedd, 26 of Roxbury, told them two of his family members had been involved in an altercation before fleeing the building, police said.

Durin a protective sweep of the apartment, the officers saw ammunition and a firearm in plain view on a bedroom nightstand, officials said.

Nedd reportedly admitted that he didn’t have a license to carry.

Officers seized a loaded Millennium G2 9mm firearm and additional ammunition.

Police charged Nedd with unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition and possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number.

