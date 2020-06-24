Bloom: Red Sox player tests positive for COVID-19

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Red Sox player has tested positive for coronavirus.

Chief Baseball Officer Chaim Bloom confirmed the player was exposed at home and is on the mend.

“A couple of weeks ago we had a player who, at his hometown, was exposed and went and got tested. It turned out to be positive,” Bloom explained. “But, he’s been asymptomatic and it is resolving. We’ve been fortunate in that regard that is the only other positive test that we have had.”

The identity of the teammate has not been released.

In the meantime, the Sox and all other Major League Baseball teams have agreed to return to the diamond in just a few weeks.

Spring training turned summer training will begin July 1 with the season picking up later in the month.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)