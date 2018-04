(WHDH) — Bloomberg reports that pot may be more popular than soda by 2023.

According to Bloomberg, a research firm believes the cannabis industry could reach $75 billion in sales by 2023.

Soda sales have been on the decline, dropping nearly $2-billion in the past two years, down to $76 billion.

Experts also predict soda sales will continue to decline.

