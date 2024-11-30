BLOOMFIELD, Conn. (WHDH) — A member of the Bloomfield, Connecticut Junior Warhawk Football Team has died after collapsing at practice on Wednesday.

The freshman, whose name has not been released, was unable to be revived despite attempts by staff and emergency medical personnel. He began his freshman year at Bloomfield High School but transferred to Manchester High School.

In a statement, the superintendent said, “This tragic loss has deeply affected our community, and our thoughts are with the family during this difficult time. As we navigate this profound loss together, we want to emphasize the importance of supporting one another. We encourage all students, staff, and families to reach out for help and to lean on each other for support and strength.”



Counseling services will be made available at Bloomfield High and Carmen Arace Schools on Monday.

