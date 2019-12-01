Blowing snow in Andover

ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Several inches of snow have fallen in Andover, along major artery I-93.

Snow started falling at 4 p.m. and will fall through the night, and then more snow is expected Monday evening.

State officials said they have more than 3,900 pieces of equipment, including plows and front end loaders, ready to clear the roads, but are urging people not to travel.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)