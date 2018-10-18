Blown tire causes small plane to veer off runway at Norwood Memorial Airport

NORWOOD, MASS. (WHDH) - The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating after a small airplane went off the runway at an airport in Norwood on Thursday.

An Eclipse EA50 aircraft veered off Runway 28 after it blew a tire as it was departing Norwood Memorial Airport around 11 a.m., the FAA said.

The pilot was the only person on board at the time. There were no reported injuries.

The incident is being investigated by the FAA.

