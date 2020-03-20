Blown transformer knocks out power to more than 1,100 customers in Somerville

SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - More than 1,100 residents were without power in Somerville on Friday due to a blown transformer, city officials said.

The transformer is located near Union Square and the malfunction has cut power to about 1,144 Eversource customers as of 5 p.m., according to a tweet issued by the City of Somerville.

The outages are mostly concentrated near the intersection of Summer and School streets.

A transformer has blown in the Union Square area. Eversource reports roughly 1,144 customers w/out power at the moment, mostly concentrated near Summer & School intersection. Outage map here – https://t.co/C8KFvodz08 https://t.co/ldsRJa3gaE — City of Somerville (@SomervilleCity) March 20, 2020

It is unclear when power will be restored to the area.

The Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency’s outage map can be accessed here.

