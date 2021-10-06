BOSTON (WHDH) - Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts is offering free Bluebikes rides on Sunday in honor of World Mental Health Day.

Complimentary trips will be available across the Bluebikes system’s 11 municipalities: Arlington, Boston, Brookline, Cambridge, Chelsea, Everett, Newton, Revere, Salem, Somerville, and Watertown.

“As we continue to experience heightened anxieties from the ongoing impact of the pandemic, it’s important for all of us to prioritize our mental health,” said Jeff Bellows, vice president of corporate citizenship and public affairs at Blue Cross. “We’re excited to recognize World Mental Health Day through our Bluebikes sponsorship by offering free rides, encouraging everyone across Metro Boston to get outside and experience the full benefits of biking.”

Riders can take advantage of a free two-hour Bluebikes trip by downloading the Bluebikes app and selecting “Get a Pass.”

Any rider who takes a Bluebikes trip on World Mental Health Day will receive a free pass to share with a friend. Riders will receive a code for the free pass via email during the week of Oct. 11.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)