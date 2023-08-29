Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts announced Tuesday that it will cover the overdose reversal medication Narcan.

The insurer said its coverage of Narcan for over-the-counter, non-prescription use will involve no cost share to members in Massachusetts.

“Naloxone has become the standard treatment for opioid overdose and making it available more widely is a key strategy in controlling the overdose crisis,” said Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts chief medical officer Dr. Sandhya Rao. “Waiving out-of-pocket costs for this emergency medication aligns with our commitment to ensuring our members have access to the substance use disorder treatment they need, when they need it – especially critical as opioid-related overdose deaths in Massachusetts continue to rise.”

Massachusetts experienced 2,357 confirmed and estimated fatal opioid-related overdoses in 2022, a new record high, according to Department of Public Health data published in June.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Narcan for over-the-counter use in March.

