Blue Cross offering free Bluebike rides to and from COVID-19 vaccination sites

BOSTON (WHDH) - Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts on Thursday announced that it will be offering free Bluebike rides to and from COVID-19 vaccination sites when all residents over the age of 16 become eligible to get the vaccine on Monday.

The state’s largest health plan says it hopes that the complimentary bike valets can serve as a way to boost access to COVID-19 vaccines and support transportation needs as more residents become eligible, while also providing equitable access to vaccines.

The free trips will be available across the system’s 10 municipalities: Arlington, Boston, Brookline, Cambridge, Chelsea, Everett, Newton, Revere, Somerville, and Watertown.

“Bluebikes is an important part of our public transportation system in Boston, particularly during the pandemic,” Boston Mayor Kim Janey said. “We’re grateful for Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts’ support in encouraging every Bostonian to get vaccinated.”

Riders can take advantage of this offer by downloading and opening the Bluebikes app on a mobile device and using the vaccination codes “BLUEVAX1” and “BLUEVAX2,” providing residents who require two vaccine doses with complimentary Bluebikes trips for both appointments.

Each code will unlock one free pass beginning April 19 and includes free unlimited two-hour rides for a 24-hour period.

