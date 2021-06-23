MASHPEE, MASS. (WHDH) - A blue-green algae bloom has prompted the closure of a popular swimming area of Cape Cod, officials announced Wednesday.

The Wakeby Pond side of Mashpee/Wakeby Pond has been closed to swimming due to the presence of a blue-green algae bloom, also known as cynobacteria, according to the Town of Mashpee.

Officials say there is “visible surface scum” in the pond as well.

Swimming and access areas have since been posted with the cyanobacteria advisories and “No Swimming” signs.

Exposure to high levels of cynobacteria can cause diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, skin, eye or throat irritation, allergic reactions, or breathing difficulties in humans.

Anyone with questions is urged to contact the Mashpee Board of Health at 508-539-1426.

