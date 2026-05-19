CANTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Blue Hills Regional Technical School vocational teacher has been placed on administrative leave amid an investigation into allegations involving the teacher, Superintendent-Director Jill M. Rossetti said in a letter to families Sunday.

Police nor Rossetti have said what the allegations are, or if they involve students.

In the letter, Rossetti wrote in part, “Upon learning of these concerns, the staff member was immediately placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the District’s investigation. The investigation is being conducted consistent with District policy and procedures.



The safety and wellbeing of our students remains our highest priority.



We understand that situations such as this may raise questions and concerns within our community. Due to the ongoing nature of this personnel matter and investigation, we are unable to provide additional details at this time.”

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

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