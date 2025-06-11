BOSTON (WHDH) - Blue line commuters experienced significant delays Monday and Tuesday afternoon between downtown Boston and East Boston due to an accident in the Callahan Tunnel.

Shuttle buses have been utilized instead.

The blue line is working through scheduled maintenance where shuttle buses will be replacing service until Sunday.

The delays have left several commuters frustrated.

“You know, its been a long day, and this makes it a little longer,” said one commuter. “It’s frustrating. I don’t know, I think it could be a little smoother… Green line’s been down, now blue line, it’s just frustrating.”

The accident that caused the delay has since been cleared.

