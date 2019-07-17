Blue Line service restored following power outage near Government Center

BOSTON (WHDH) - A power outage near Government Center caused delays on the Blue Line as shuttle buses replaced service during the Wednesday morning commute.

The Blue Line experienced power issues between Aquarium and Bowdoin stations on the inbound track shortly before 8 a.m., according to an MBTA spokesperson.

Three trains were on this stretch of track at the time, including one on the platform at Aquarium Station.

A second train that became stuck in the tunnel between Maverick and Aquarium stations was moved back to Maverick Station for passengers to exit.

The third train stopped just outside of Government Center, forcing about 200 passengers to evacuate.

Shuttles buses were temporarily brought in as crews inspected the track.

A lot of commuters voiced their frustrations as they waited for the buses to arrive.

“As soon as I get downstairs, you know on the screen it says, ‘Shuttle Buses Only,” David Smith recalled while waiting at Government Center for a bus. “I have no idea what’s going on. The transit app says nothing about what’s happened. There’s no notification, there’s no nothing and now we’re here. Everyone’s stuck here, trapped. It’s been over I think 20 minutes and we’re still waiting on a shuttle bus.”

The cause of the power outage remains under investigation.

This is a developing story; stay with 7News on air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)