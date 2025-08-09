BOSTON (WHDH) - The MBTA is suspending Blue Line service between Airport and Wonderland through Aug. 17 for much-needed repairs.

During the nine-day service outage, crews will upgrade the special track area at Orient Heights, replace thousands more ties, resurface tens of thousands of feet of track, and replace nearly a thousand more feet of rail as part of the essential infrastructure upgrades, heavy track renewal, and critical revitalization work.

Riders can find complete information at mbta.com/BlueLine. Free and accessible shuttle buses will make stops at all stations during this service change. Riders using shuttle buses should allow ample extra travel time. For example, a rider traveling to Government Center from Wonderland should allow at least an additional 20 – 30 minutes of travel time in addition to their regular commute.

Riders using regular Blue Line train service between Bowdoin and Airport should also allow extra travel time. The time between each weekday train will be approximately 8 minutes, which is about double what it is typically.

Also available as an option: riders can get five free Blue Bike unlocks during the interruption using the code MBTABlue852.

