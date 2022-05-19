BOSTON (WHDH) - The MBTA Blue Line will be replaced by shuttle buses for a new part of its trip Sunday.

After buses replaced Blue Line trains for several weeks between the Bowdoin and Airport stops, they’ll now replace service between Wonderland and Orient Heights.

The shuttle buses are in place while work is done on the Suffolk Downs pedestrian bridge prior to planned work on the Sumner Tunnel this summer.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)