Blue line station closed due to possible shots fired incident

BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority announced that Aquarium Station is closed Sunday night as police investigate possible gunfire in and around the station.

According to a post on the MBTA’s Twitter account, Blue Line trains are running to and from Government Center and bypassing Aquarium Station as crews work to investigate the incident.

No word on if anyone was hurt.

It is unclear when regular service will resume.

No additional information was immediately available.

