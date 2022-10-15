BOSTON (WHDH) - The Blue Line is getting ready for repairs and will be offering shuttles at night for passengers, the MBTA said.

Shuttle buses will replace Blue Line service between Bowdoin and Orient Heights on weeknights starting Monday night Oct. 17. The Blue Line will be shut down for crews to complete work on the tracks, the MBTA said.

Each affected weeknight, the line will be shut down from 8:45 p.m. through the end of service.

The shutdown begins next Monday and is scheduled to last through Thursday Oct. 20. The East Boston Ferry will be operating until 11 p.m. throughout the diversion, according to the MBTA website.

