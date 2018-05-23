Blue Man Group meets popular seal at New England Aquarium

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston’s Blue Man Group met one of the New England Aquarium’s most well-known and unusual-looking animals on Wednesday.

The musical and artistic icons hung out with Ursula, a northern fur seal, whose been a popular mainstay at the aquarium.

Ursula knows about 40 different behaviors. She spent some time showing off her talents to the Blue Man Group in what the aquarium called an “Interspecies Encounter.”

Fur seals have the second thickest fur in the world and are often called skinny seals for their lack of blubber. They have extra large eyes for fishing in deep, dark waters.

