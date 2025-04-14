Jeff Bezo’s rocket company Blue Origin will send an all-female space flight on Monday with his fiancee, Lauren Sanchez, journalist Gayle King, pop superstar Katy Perry, and three other women.

Blue Origin announced the crew in February. Sanchez, a helicopter pilot and former TV journalist, picked the women who will join her on a 10-minute spaceflight from West Texas aboard a New Shepard rocket. Perry, Sanchez and King will be joined by Aisha Bowe, a former NASA rocket scientist who now heads an engineering firm, research scientist Amanda Nguyen and movie producer Kerianne Flynn.

Blue Origin has flown tourists on short hops to space since 2021, after Bezos climbed aboard with his brother for the inaugural trip; the upcoming trip will be the company’s 11th human spaceflight.

