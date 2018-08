(WHDH) — Space enthusiasts will soon be able to go on a trip of a lifetime.

Blue Origin says they will start selling tickets for flights to the edge of space next year.

Passengers will experience weightlessness before parachuting back to Earth.

The estimated ticket prices are between $50,000 and $250,000.

