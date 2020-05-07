TRURO, MASS. (WHDH) - A blue whale was photographed off the coast of Cape Cod on Wednesday afternoon.

Coastal Studies Right Whale Aerial Surveillance team spotted the large animal, which can grow up to 100 feet in length and weigh 76 to 150 tons, just 13 nautical miles east of Truro.

The Northwest Atlantic blue whale population is estimated to be between 400 and 600, with the whales most commonly documented in the Gulf of St. Lawrence in Canada.

The blue whales are sporadically spotted off the coast of New England but are generally in very deep water hundreds of miles offshore.

The most recent sighting that the Center for Coastal Studies knows of was in February, when the New England Aquarium aerial team recorded two blue whales 130 miles offshore.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)