BOSTON (WHDH) - Malden and Medford residents wishing to pedal to work are in luck.

The two cities have officially joined Bluebikes, the metro area’s public bike share system, with the launch of six new stations. In Medford, they’re at Tufts Square, Brooks Part at Main Street and Medford Square. In Malden, they’re at the Malden Center T Station, Northern Strand at Main Street and Malden High School.

There are now a total of 447 Bluebike stations and about 4,000 bikes in Greater Boston. These new stations connect the network with Arlington, Boston, Brookline, Cambridge, Chelsea, Everett, Newton Revere, Salem, Somerville and Watertown. A full station map can be found here.

“Introducing access to Bluebikes in Medford helps further connect our city and makes biking a feasible way to reach neighborhoods and destinations in Medford and across the region,” said Medford Mayor Breanna Lungo-Koehn. “With four stations now located throughout Medford, we’ve expanded green public transportation options for our residents, students, workers, and visitors while also promoting sustainable forms of transit and reducing our reliance on passenger vehicles.”

“We are proud to partner with the Bluebikes program, which increases our Malden community’s access to biking as a healthy and environmentally friendly way to travel,” added Malden Mayor Gary Christenson. “Malden (will be) a more bike-friendly city, enabling other safe and sustainable modes of transportation for our many commuters who cannot always rely on travel by car or other forms of public transit.”

Bluebikes are jointly owned and operated by the municipalities and operated by Lyft and financially supported by Blue Cross.

Riders can purchase annual Bluebikes memberships – which include unlimited 45-minute rides – for $119 a year or $26.75 for 30 days. A discount program, where annual passes are $50 and 30-day passes are available for $5, is available for residents with eligible incomes. Visit www.bluebikes.com for more information on the Bluebikes income-eligible program.

