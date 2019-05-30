Blues forward facing disciplinary hearing for hit that sent Bruins’ Grzelcyk to hospital

BOSTON (WHDH) - St. Louis Blues forward Oskar Sundqvist will go before NHL Player Safety officials Thursday for a hearing to determine if discipline is warranted after he violently smashed Boston Bruins defenseman Matt Grzelcyk into the glass in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final on Wednesday night.
Sundqvist was sent off for a two-minute boarding penalty in the first period after hitting Grzelcyk in the head during Boston’s 3-2 overtime loss.
Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy said after the game that Grzelcyk was taken to an area hospital.
There was no indication from the team if he will be able to play in Game 3 on Saturday night or in the rest of the best-of-seven series that is tied 1-1.
