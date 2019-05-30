Blues forward facing disciplinary hearing for hit that sent Bruins’ Grzelcyk to hospital

Boston Bruins' Matt Grzelcyk lies injured on the ice during the first period in Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final against the St. Louis Blues, Wednesday, May 29, 2019, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

BOSTON (WHDH) - St. Louis Blues forward Oskar Sundqvist will go before NHL Player Safety officials Thursday for a hearing to determine if discipline is warranted after he violently smashed Boston Bruins defenseman Matt Grzelcyk into the glass in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final on Wednesday night.

Sundqvist was sent off for a two-minute boarding penalty in the first period after hitting Grzelcyk in the head during Boston’s 3-2 overtime loss.

Oskar Sundqvist hits #Bruins' Matt Grzelcyk from behind late in the 1st and gets two minutes for boarding. Do you think 2 minutes was enough? 🤔 #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/byrlK1nv8n — Hockey Night in Canada (@hockeynight) May 30, 2019

Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy said after the game that Grzelcyk was taken to an area hospital.

There was no indication from the team if he will be able to play in Game 3 on Saturday night or in the rest of the best-of-seven series that is tied 1-1.

St. Louis’ Oskar Sundqvist will have a hearing today for Boarding Boston’s Matt Grzelcyk. — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) May 30, 2019

