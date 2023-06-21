The state on Wednesday announced that Boston Medical Center has been provisionally designated to lead the redevelopment of the sprawling Lemuel Shattuck Hospital Campus on Morton Street in Jamaica Plain.

The BMC team’s initial proposal calls for two facilities with 326 treatment beds, 200 units of permanent supportive housing, 205 units of family supportive housing, 120 emergency housing beds, and more than seven acres of green and open space.

The state issued a request for proposals in June 2022. The site is deed-restricted for public health use, and the state described its vision for the site as “an innovative campus that promotes health, reduces barriers to treatment, integrates physical and behavioral health care with supportive housing, and prioritizes connections to the natural environment.”

On its website, the state Division of Capital Asset Management and Maintenance said that the state had received one proposal by last August, from Boston Medical Center and a team that included development partners The Community Builders and JP Neighborhood Development Corporation, and service providers Pine Street Inn, Bay Cove Human Services, Victory Programs Inc., Health Care Resource Centers, and Boston Healthcare for the Homeless Program.

Alastair Bell, CEO of Boston Medical Center Health System, said that BMC understands “the compelling need to reshape how care is delivered to impact the complex crisis of mental illness and substance use disorders, and the resulting challenge of homelessness.”

Bell added, “People suffering from these conditions require a new model of care — one that offers an integrated continuum of services, delivered by leading experts devoted to long-term solutions. We are proud to partner with esteemed community-based organizations on this novel healthcare-and-housing model.”

