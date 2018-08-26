Boa constrictor reported missing in Saugus found in neighbor’s yard

A boa constrictor that had been missing for two weeks in Saugus is back home after it was found on Sunday.

The snake, a 5-foot-5-inch boa named McKayla, was recovered by its owner, Tomaso, after some of his neighbors found it in a hole in their yard.

“I just want to put them all at ease,” Tomaso told 7News after retrieving McKayla. “I got my snake back; everything’s back to normal. Feel free to walk your dog around my girlfriend’s house.”

