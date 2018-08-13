STOUGHTON, Mass. (WHDH/AP) — A boa constrictor found hiding under the hood of a car in Stoughton has been reunited with its owner.

A resident popped his hood open to check fluids when he found the snake staring back at him.

The reptile was safely captured by Animal Control Officers who responded to the scene. No one was injured.

The department joked on Facebook that brave officers “without having ever gone to snake charming school,” headed out to capture this “fire-breathing dragon.”

A boa constrictor can reach lengths between 3- and 13-feet long.

