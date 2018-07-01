Board approves budget after Puerto Rico fails to submit one

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — A federal control board has approved its version of a budget for Puerto Rico’s government, a move many expect will lead to a court battle as the U.S. territory fights austerity measures it believes will worsen an 11-year recession.

The board said it approved an $8.7 billion budget that became effective Sunday after local legislators failed to submit a proposed budget by the June 30 deadline. The approved budget cuts government spending by $345 million and complies with a recently approved fiscal plan that calls for austerity measures, including a sharp increase in tuition at Puerto Rico’s largest public university.

Puerto Rico is trying to restructure a portion of its $70 billion public debt load as it struggles to recover from Hurricane Maria.

