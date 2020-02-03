Board: Ocean Spray CEO fired for violating harassment policy

Ocean Spray fired its president and CEO for violating harassment policy, company officials said Monday.

A spokesman said former CEO Bobby Chacko was terminated for a violation of the company’s policy against harassment.

“At Ocean Spray, we have pledged to hold everyone accountable and ensure that every decision is made in the best interest of the cooperative,” said Peter Dhillon, chairman of the Ocean Spray board of directors.

The board of directors selected former president and CEO of Jamba Juice James White to be interim CEO, the spokesman said. He joined the Ocean Spray Board as an advisor in June 2019.

Ocean Spray has begun the search for a permanent CEO.

