The COVID-19 pandemic’s impacts on Massachusetts public colleges and universities will be the focus of a Board of Higher Education meeting on Tuesday.

In May, board Chair Chris Gabrieli said that the Department of Higher Education and the 24 state university and community college campuses would work with EY-Parthenon consultants to develop a “system-wide view into the unique financial challenges posed by the current pandemic and all of its uncertainties.”

The team behind that assessment is scheduled to present its findings on Tuesday.

Marty Meehan, the president of the University of Massachusetts, which has not announced its plans for the fall semester, is also scheduled to appear before the board.

At the board’s May 5 meeting, Gabrieli said higher education faces unprecedented challenges, with significant uncertainty around major factors like enrollment, students’ ability to return to campus and state and federal funding, all of which “drive a significant part of any college’s budgeting.”

“We need to have a clearer prospective understanding of the level and range of financial challenges and risk and to identify the keys to fiscal stability and health across the whole system,” Gabrieli said.

After transitioning to remote learning in the middle of the spring semester, the nine state universities announced last week they’d bring students back to their dorms and classrooms in the fall.

Each campus of the UMass system is expected to produce its own plan for the coming semester.

The board’s videoconference meeting is scheduled for 10 a.m., and the Zoom link is set to be posted online an hour beforehand.

