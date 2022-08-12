BLOCK ISLAND R.I. (WHDH) – A boat caught fire off the coast of Block Island with one person on board, who managed to staunch the flames only to have them reignite.

The Coast guard said the boat was about one mile away from the island when it caught fire.

The individual on board put out the flames and was helped off the boat by a good Samaritan.

According to the Coast Guard, the fire then reignited, but with the assistance of the Narragansett and Newport Fire Departments, the flames got put out again.

No other information was immediately available.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)