BEVERLY, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire crews responded to reports of a boat fire near the Kernwood Bridge in Beverly Monday night.

Several boats worked to try and extinguish the blaze from multiple angles and heavy smoke and flames shot into the sky. The boat eventually sunk.

So far it is unclear if anyone was injured.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

