BOSTON (WHDH) - A boat caught fire at a marina in Charlestown Monday afternoon.

The fire started on a boat at Constitution Marina. Video shows a thick cloud of smoke coming from the boat, which was docked at the time.

The Boston Fire Department arrived on scene, with some crews fighting the flames from fire boats.

There was no information available about any injuries.

