SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - An 21-year-old man was thrown from a boat in Salem Harbor on Sunday, leaving the vessel circling dangerously without a driver.

The man was hit by the boat once in the water and was flown by helicopter for medical treatment. He was in stable condition as of Monday morning.

Salem and Beverly Harbormaster teams were seen chasing the runaway boat, working together to bring it under control and stop it from spinning.

Tyler Warner, who was watching the scene, said it took about an hour for the officials to slow down the boat, successfully doing so on their third attempt.

“Everybody was really surprised,” Warner said. “It’s not something anybody would think to see, especially on a Sunday night. I know all the kids are riled up because they didn’t know what was going to happen.”

Harbormaster officials were able to slow the boat down and tow it to shore.

